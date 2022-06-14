HRRAC optimistic of tourism bounce back by Q1 of 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc.(HRRAC) is optimistic that the tourism sector can bounce back to its pre-pandemic state by the first quarter of 2023.

HRRAC Vice President Carlos Suarez said that if the momentum continues for the rest of 2022, his rough estimate is that by March 2023, the tourism sector would be back on its feet from the pandemic.

“My personal estimate is that sometime in March next year we will be on the 2019 pre-pandemic days. In the next few months, we will be experiencing an influx of tourists slowly, which is positive,” said Suarez.

Tourists from Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian (SEA) countries are expected to come to the Philippines because these countries are opening flights to the country again.

Suarez is even hopeful that incoming Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, who is currently the mayor of Liloan town, will keep a good eye on the tourism of Cebu in the incoming administration.

HRRAC President Alfred Reyes said that even now, tourism has begun to grow in the past months even after the devastation of Typhoon Odette.

Restaurants are also experiencing a return of customers so much so that the industry is on a hiring spree for labor.

“Hopefully, even with our backpackers right now, we can see airlines doing their marketing right now helping the tourism survive. It’s very very positive. Especially right now we are looking forward for the last quarter, kining mga buwana mokusog gyod na nato atong mga turista,” said Reyes.

Furthermore, the Sinulog 2023, which the Cebu City government promises to be its grandest comeback from the pandemic, should draw in millions of tourists to Cebu.

Mayor Michael Rama promised that the Sinulog 2023 will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP) to allow more crowds to gather for the festival.

Furthermore, he has invited both incoming President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio for the festival, which would solidify the national support of the incoming administration to Cebu.

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) President Charles Kenneth Co said that many of the businesses are actually hiring to support the tourism boom.

This is a positive development as this would mean more people can get employment, thereby improving the economy of the island as well, he said. /rcg

