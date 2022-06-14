Vilamor Boxing Gym, WBF grassroots fight card winners bared

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Villamor Boxing Gym and World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Amateur Boxing Monthly Grassroots Program fight card was held successfully last June 11, 2022 at the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

A total of 15 exciting amateur bouts featuring promising young pugs strut their wares in the fight card organized by seasoned boxing trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor.

In the main event, Jofel Barcoma of Maingit, Toledo City bested Gabriel Salvador of Team Joeric in a 55-kilogram fight via decision.

In the co-main event, Barangay Mabolo’s James Concepcion scored a first-round referee stoppage against Nicor Rosell of Team Birao in the 54kg division.

In the undercard, Arjun Juario of Lapu-Lapu City defeated Maguikay’s Carl Penedo via decision in the 51kg category. Justine Damayo of Paknaan Elementary School edged Mobby Oporto of Tolotolo, Consolacion in the 50kg category.

Emman Concepcion of Mabolo, Cebu City defeated Sarok Boxing Gym’s Jhon Mark Encarnacion by decision in the 44kg category, while the latter’s stablemate Ryan Gabriel emerged victorious against Vince Suson of Pagsabungan Elementary School in the 34kg category via decision.

Consolacion’s EJ Batiancila won over Ken Jovan Salvador of Team Joeric via decision in the 32kg divsion, while Pagsabungan’s John Pableo defeated John Vince Bacalso of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City via decision in the 25kg division.

The rest of the winning boxers were Yancy Estorba (Pagsabungan,), Regie Arsenal (Maguikay), Vic Segara (Lapu-Lapu), Emric Batayola (Siaton, Negros Occidental), Renz Areglamos (Pagsabungan), AJ Gomias (Pagsabungan), and Martim del Carmon (Pardo).

/bmjo

