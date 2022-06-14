Soriano relieved as CPPO director

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano was relieved from his post as Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director effective June 12, 2022.

Camp Crame released a directive on the replacement of Soriano, who was temporarily assigned to the Personnel Holding Admin Unit at the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) effective on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, the current chief of the Logistics Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is currently the officer-in-charge of the CPPO.

Lim is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy class of 1998 and was assigned at the CPPO prior to his current assignment at the PRO-7.

Based on a press release from Camp Crame released on Tuesday, June 14, the relief of Soriano was “pursuant to the provisions of PNP Memorandum Circular 2022-002, which states that Provincial Director, City Director or COP (chief of police) of NCRPO shall be held by a PCOL (police colonel) for a continuous period of one year, extendible to a maximum of three months upon approval by the CPNP (chief PNP).”

“This is for career advancement and to give greater opportunity to other qualified Third Level PCOs. PCOL Soriano served as PD, CCPO for more than one year,” part of Camp Crame’s statement read.

Soriano has been the director of the CPPO since April 2021, when Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia chose him for the post.

