Tracy Maureen Perez looks back at Miss World journey

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana beauty queen Tracy Maureen Perez took to Instagram to thank all who helped her in her Miss World journey.

The Miss World Philippines 2021 title holder thanked all who supported her via a post on her Instagram account that was accompanied with photos of her final walk during the coronation night of Miss World Philippines last June 5, 2022.

“Reminiscing on my final walk as Miss World Philippines 2021 — I couldn’t really feel anything else but pure gratitude first of all to the Lord above for granting me my dream of representing our country, of celebrating my Mommy Chona’s life, of representing the struggles of the single moms like her and those of their families, and lastly of leaving my own little mark in ways that I never imagined would be possible.

I’m just so so so thankful to the people who have been my rock during some of the most stressful yet the most fulfilling moments of my life,” reads part of her caption.

She then continued by thanking her team, her family and relatives, friends and her special someone who helped her through during her reign.

Perez made a mark during her reign by advocating for single and working mothers all around the world to honor her late Mommy Chona.

Although her reign as Miss World Philippines ended, the Cebuana beauty queen hinted of a new journey as she ended her caption with “to be continued 🤍.”

We’re excited for what’s next for Perez.

