Tracy Maureen Perez back in PH, shares dazzling photos

CEBU, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is finally back in the country after almost two months.

On Instagram, the Cebuana beauty queen shared some photos of her in a dazzling yellow dress, and captioned, “It feels amazing to finally be back home.

Thank you so much to my @msworldphil family, to Sir @arnold_vegafria, and @aldrichmaru for immediately organizing this intimate media conference right after my quarantine.”

Perez competed in the Miss World pageant last December 17, 2021, in Puerto Rico but the coronation night was postponed due to health and safety reasons.

The international pageant was then moved to March 16, 2022.

She left Puerto Rico saying she is “still blessed and grateful”.

“I will never forget the lessons I learned, the friends I made, the people who helped me, and the memories that I will treasure forever. I cannot wait to be back in Puerto Rico, to once again spend time with the Filipino community who gave their all in supporting me, to see my sisters again whom I shared an unbreakable bond with, and lastly to continue our fight for our beloved country and for those who are struggling, most especially the single mothers,” she shared.

She recently shared some photos from her break in the US following the pageant’s postponement.

Perez is among Miss World’s “15 fast track winners”. She secured her spot in the pageant’s top 30 after winning the Head-to-Head Challenge. She also won the pageant’s Beauty with a Purpose Challenge. /rcg

