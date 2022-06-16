DOLE-7 reminds employers to follow new minimum wage rates in the region

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) urged employers to comply with new approved wage rates in Central Visayas as it will continue to conduct compliance inspection.

In a statement on Thursday, June 16, 2022, Usec. and DOLE-7 concurrent head Victor del Rosario said it is important for both the employers and the employees or workers that they become fully informed of their rights and responsibilities with regard to the newly approved wage orders.

“We are enjoining all employers to abide by the labor laws particularly on the new wage rates applicable in Central Visayas. Workers and employers’ organizations can also help disseminate information on minimum wages to their members and provide related advice and support,” Del Rosario said.

He also said that DOLE-7 will continue conducting inspection as a way of checking the compliance of establishments to the new wage orders for Central Visayas.

The new wage order mandating the P31 increase in the daily minimum wage for workers in Central Visayas took effect on Tuesday, June 14.

Under Wage Order No. ROVII-23 for Private Workers, workers in the Non-Agriculture classification specifically those in the Class A cities and municipalities or the Expanded Metro Cebu area will receive P435 wage daily, and those in Class B Cities and municipalities will be paid with P397 daily; the minimum earners in Class C municipalities will receive a daily rate of P387.

Moreover, in the Agriculture and Non-Agriculture sector with less than 10 workers classifications, those working in areas falling under Class A cities and municipalities are now entitled to a daily wage of P425. Those in Class B areas will receive P392, and those working in Class C localities will receive P382 as daily wage.

The same Wage Order No. ROVII-D.W.03 for Domestic Workers, which also took effect last June 14 provides a P500 increase in the kasambahay’s existing monthly wage.

Kasahambahays working in chartered cities and first class municipalities, DOLE-7 said, will be paid P5,500.00 per month while for those working in other municipalities, they will receive P4,500 monthly salary.

“We want to empower workers to claim their rights. In the same way, we want the employers to also fully grasp the application of the new minimum wage rates and the computations needed should there be any wage distortions emerging in the workplace. That is why, a heightened awareness on this development is highly essential,” Del Rosario said.

Del Rosario then encouraged workers and employers to connect with their Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-7) for clarifications on the new wage orders, especially those concerning wage distortions or such occurrences when the usual differentials in wage rates between groups of employees in an establishment are “drastically” reduced or eliminated due to mandated wage increases.

Del Rosario said workers who are paid below the set minimum wage rates can report to and visit the nearest DOLE Office in their area.

/bmjo

