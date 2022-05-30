P31 hike in daily minimum wage for CV workers takes effect on June 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Workers in Central Visayas have something to look forward to.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in the region (RTWPB-7) has announced the implementation of the P31 increase in the daily minimum wage of private and domestic workers here starting on June 14, 2022.

Its effectivity will start 15 days from the publication of the wage orders that were already approved by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), RTWPB-7 said in a social media post on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The said post was also shared by the Central Visayas office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE-7).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Wage Order no. ROVII-D.W.03, authorizes an increase in the minimum wage domestic workers while Wage Order no. ROVII23 covers the increase in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers in Central Visayas.

DOLE-7 information officer Luchel Taniza, earlier, told CDN Digital that the new wage orders were submitted to NWPC last May 25, for approval.

With the recent development, the existing daily minimum wage rates in the Region, both in agriculture and non-agriculture, will already be increased by P31.

In the Non-Agriculture category, DOLE-7 said, workers in the Class A cities and municipalities or the Expanded Metro Cebu area will already receive a minimum wage of P435 from P404 while those in Class B cities and municipalities shall be paid P397 instead of their previous rate of P366.

The minimum wage earners in Class C municipalities will now get P387 instead of P356.

The wage order also covers a P500 increase in the pay of house helps or “kasambahays,” which, DOLE-7 said, applies whether they are on a live-in or live-out arrangement, such as but not limited to:

(a) General househelp;

(b) Yaya;

(c) Cook;

(d) Gardener;

(e) Laundry person; and

(f) Any person who regularly performs domestic work in one household on an occupational basis.

RELATED STORIES:

Wage Board approves P31 increase for CV minimum wage earners

DOLE-7: New wage orders now in NWPC for review

Cebu City mulls tax amnesty to help businesses amid minimum wage hike

Labor group: P31 minimum wage increase is insult to Central Visayas workers

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy