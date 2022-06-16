Kai Sotto works out with Sacramento Kings as NBA Draft nears

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto worked out with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and met former Philippine men’s basketball team star-turned-coach Jimmy Alapag.

The Kings posted the highlights of their pre-draft workouts, which included the 7-foot-3 Filipino center and other aspirants Jacob Gilyard, Fatts Russell, Yoan Makoundou, Karlo Matkovic, and Yannick Nzosa.

Sacramento holds the fourth overall pick as well as the 37th and 49th picks in the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft set on June 23 in Brooklyn.

Three weeks ago, Sports Illustrated projected on its mock draft that Sacramento will draft Kai Sotto as the 49th pick.

a new day, a new group of prospects in the gym 💪👑 ⬛️ Jacob Gilyard

⬛️ Fatts Russell

⬛️ Yoan Makoundou

⬛️ Karlo Matkovic

⬛️ Yannick Nzosa

⬛️ Kai Sotto Watch the full workout ➡️ https://t.co/RuuwKif5fk pic.twitter.com/wIysqrJnCV — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 16, 2022

Sotto, who is eyeing becoming the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the NBA, has attended several workouts with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Chicago Bulls in the past weeks.

The Adelaide 36ers’ center also met former PBA star Alapag, who currently works as an assistant coach for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Alapag (@jalapag3)

“The entire country and I are rooting for you,” Alapag said of Sotto in an Instagram post.

The former Gilas Pilipinas captain is hoping that Sotto will make it into the NBA.

“Great to see Kai here in Sacramento! Best of luck on your journey to the NBA! The entire country and I are rooting for you!! Keep working!!,” Alapag posted on his Instagram.

Sotto had an impressive Australia’s National Basketball League stint, averaging 7.6 points on 51 percent field goals including a 39 percent shooting from deep, and had 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 15.2 minutes in 23 games.

