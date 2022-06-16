Apolinar, Amparo are GAB’s Boxers of the Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete “Thunder” Apolinar and PMI Boxing Stable’s Jake Amparo were named Games and Amusements Board’s (GAB) “Boxers of the Month” for May.

GAB released the latest Philippine Boxing Ratings for the month of May last June 14, 2022, which determined who among the pro Filipino boxers made waves in the month.

The 27-year-old Apolinar and the 24-year-old Amparo emerged as the two best boxers for May.

Both boxers deserved the recognition as Apolinar logged an impressive 10th-round knockout victory against Jhunriel Ramonal last April 4, 2022 at the The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.

The victory earned Apolinar, the pride of San Pablo, Laguna, the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super bantamweight title. He also improved his record to 16 wins (10 by knockouts) and two defeats.

In addition, Apolinar is one of the two Filipino boxers that pound-for-pound king, Naoya Inoue, hired during his training camp for his unification bout versus Nonito Donaire. The other boxer was world-rated Cebuano Kevin Jake Cataraja.

Meanwhile, Amparo also deserved GAB’s recognition after he wrested the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight title against Roldan Sasan last April 23 in Bohol.

Amparo defeated Sasan via a 10-round unanimous decision. He has a record of eight wins (two by knockouts) with three defeats and one draw.

Apolinar and Amparo both have upcoming bouts. Apolinar has a major bout in Japan, but full details have yet to be announced by his promoters from the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI).

Meanwhile, Amparo takes on Ernesto Alera (5-7-1) of Nietes Stable of Murcia, Negros Occidental in a 10-rounder bout in the 106lbs division in the co-main event of “Kumong Bol-anon 5” on June 26, 2022 at the Maribojoc Cultural Center in Maribojoc, Bohol.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Edito Villamor’s son showing signs of brilliance in boxing

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy