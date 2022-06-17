PSC chairman Ramirez awarded Presidential Medal of Merit

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez received a well-deserved recognition from President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening, June 16, 2022.

Ramirez was conferred by Duterte the Presidential Medal of Merit in a simple ceremony at the Malacañang Palace for his great contribution to Philippine sports.

Along with only a handful of cabinet members and heads of agencies, Ramirez received the said award from the president for his unparalleled work as the government’s sports agency chief.

Ramirez thanked Duterte for the opportunity to lead the PSC and be part of the President’s team.

“The President asked me, ‘Butch, how long have you been with me?’ I realized I have worked with him for more than 15 years in different capacities,” said the only two-term PSC chief.

For the athletes

“When one works in government he goes about his work because it is his responsibility and commitment. I did not expect this,” shared Ramirez.

He dedicated the award to the athletes, coaches, and PSC employees, saying that he is privileged to represent them and that the recognition is a nod to the collective hard work of all involved in Philippine sports.

The Presidential Medal of Merit was established in 1949 and is awarded by the President of the Philippines in recognition of meritorious achievements and services.

Ramirez has been instrumental to the recent success of Philippine sports. In 2019, he spearheaded PSC during the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

The meet also hoisted the Philippines to the top of the medal standings with a whopping 387 medals comprised of 149 golds, 117 silvers, and 121 bronzes.

Also, under his term, the Philippines earned its first gold medal in the Olympics courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz during the Tokyo Olympics.

In addition, Ramirez was instrumental in reconciling pole vault star Ernest John Obiena and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) chief Philip Juico, who were tangled in a controversial feud, through PSC’s mediation process.

Also, the PSC bankrolled the participation of the 980-strong Philippine contingent during the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last May. It included 641 athletes and 210 coaches from 40 sports to the tune of P232 million.

The campaign resulted to the fourth place finish of the Philippines in the medal standings with 52 gold medals, 70 silvers, and 105 bronzes.

