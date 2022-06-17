Warriors are NBA champs!

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions again after they defeated the Boston Celtics, 103-90, in Game 6 of the best-of-seven finals on Friday morning, June 17, 2022, (Philippine time).

Golden State wrapped up the best-of-seven series, 4-2.

Stephen Curry led the Western Conference champions Warriors in Game 6 with 34 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

He was later named Finals MVP. Curry, a two-time regular-season MVP, claimed the award for the first time in his seventh Finals appearance that finished with his fourth crown after wins with the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The title is the Warriors’ seventh overall after winning also in 1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

It wasn’t an easy road to the title for the Warriors as Boston took the early lead in the best-of-seven finals.

Boston won Game 1, 120-108. Golden State recovered to beat the Celtics in Game 2, 107-88.

Boston took a 2-1 lead when it won Game 3, 116-100, before the Warriors tied the series with a 107-97 win in Game 4.

The Warriors made it back-to-back when it won pivotal Game 5, 104-94, for a 3-2 lead and a win away from the title.

Jaylen Brown also had 34 for the Eastern Conference champions Celtics on a losing effort.

NBA Finals: Warriors tie series vs Celtics

