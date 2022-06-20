Body found in Luyang Cove in Carmen identified



CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in the town of Carmen in northern Cebu have identified the body found floating at the Luyang Cove on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Carmen Police Station, identified the victim as Rosalito Lumen, 45, a resident of Barangay Cahumayan in the neighboring Danao City. Rosalito was positively identified by his son, Jonel.

The body of Rosalito was found just shortly after Jonel went to the police station at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday to file a missing person report.

A fisherman was the one who saw the body floating and later sought help from the Philippine Coast Guard in Carmen. Personnel of the Coast Guard then retrieved the body.



According to Gingoyon, Jonel told police that his father went missing since Sunday evening June 19, at around 11 p.m. while fishing at the seawaters off the coast of Sitio Bantigue in Barangay Luyang, Carmen.

According to Jonel, they went fishing together with his father in Barangay Luyang, which is at least eight kilometers away from the victim’s residence in Barangay Cahumayan in Danao City.

Jonel told police that they usually go fishing on Sundays with his father to catch fish for personal consumption. Rosalito worked as a construction worker.

Jonel said Rosalito told him to take a quick rest at the seashore of Sitio Bantigue while he continued fishing alone. That was the last time he saw his father alive.

Jonel tried to look after his father but he failed until he was informed of the reported dead person alarm in Carmen town the next day.

Police say there could be a chance that the victim fell ill while fishing, which caused him to fall into the sea.

