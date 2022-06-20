Bukid Tres—a Nostalgic Outdoor Dining Place in Busay

Bukid Tres, Choobi Choobi’s newest food park, officially welcomed everyone during its grand opening last Friday, June 17, 2022.

The event was spearheaded by Choobi Choobi Flavors Corporation Group CEO Stan Tanchan, VP of Marketing Charlene Tanchan, and some family members.

The food park, Busay’s newest city view grill, is not your ordinary alfresco dining.

Here is why:

Nostalgia

Inspired by a story of Nostalgia, the name Bukid Tres has its roots in Bukid Uno and Bukid Dos, which used to be popular hang-out spots in the 90s.

With this revival, those familiar with these places would not want to miss the experience Bukid Tres has in store, and it would be a perfect memory to share with family and friends.

According to Mr. Tanchan, “Since it is very homey and inato lang kaayo, you can have a good time with your family and friends; with a good view, good food, and most importantly affordable food options.”

Accessible and Relaxing

Located on top of Nivel Hills, Busay, Bukid Tres is just a five-minute ride from JY Square. It has a vast area of 5,705 sq. m., which can accommodate 300 dinners. The outdoor dining place offers a relaxing city view, good food, and an atmosphere that will keep diners grounded amidst the busy streets of Cebu City.

Filipino-Themed Ambiance

Designed with modernity and tradition in mind, Bukid Tres exudes a modern Filipino-themed ambiance. It is a perfect coming together of two concepts that will capture the heart of its target audience.

A repurposed container van was used to create the main facade, and, at the same, it serves as the kitchen area. There are 15 nipa huts surrounding the upper level that can accommodate 16 eight to 8 people. On the other hand, the lower level has Al Fresco dining, suitable for big groups on any occasion.

Food Options

Bukid Tres offers all-time Filipino favorites, including Lechon Kawali, Manok Inasal, Linagang Baka, Sinugbang Isda, Cheesy Scallops, Sizzling Sisig, and more. And of course, Choobi Choobi’s ever-famous signature dishes, like Stan’s Black Pepper Shrimp, and the Shrimp in a Bag, are also on the menu. All of this is good for sharing and perfect for a Filipino dining setup.

For reservations, one may contact +639175622659 or dial Choobi Choobi’s hotline at +639171603000. For updates, check their official Facebook page @bukidtresbychoobichoobi.