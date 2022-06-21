MCBL Season 6: VDrink-Yoyis Pastries-Spartans survives seesaw battle vs Tayting’s Pastries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — VDrink-Yoyis Pastries-Spartans survived a seesaw battle against Tayting’s Pastries,71-67, in Group B of the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 6 during a game held at the Alta Vista Golf & Country Club on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The hard-earned victory improved the Spartans’ win-loss record to three wins and one defeat in Group B’s team standings. Tayting’s, on the other hand, suffered its second defeat with three wins in hand.

Paul Andrey Abenaza exploded for a double-double performance for the Spartans after scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds with one assist in his 23-minute outing on the floor.

Marco Yamzon chipped in 12 markers and three rebounds for the Spartans.

Marbo Abinuman led TayTing’s with his 17-point performance with one rebound. His teammate, former WBO interim world featherweight champion Jhack Tepora scored 10 points and was a rebound shy from grabbing a double-double outing after securing nine boards along with two assists.

Tayting’s led the game early in the first period, but the Spartans managed to seal the first half with a four-point cushion,33-29. They went on leading as much as 12 points, 55-43, in the third period.

However, Tayting’s didn’t give up easily after retaliating in the fourth period. They erased the 12-point deficit to grab a one-point lead,65-64, briefly.

The two teams then fought tooth-to-nail in the dying minutes of the final period. Abenaza then heroically sank back-to-back baskets which secured his team a four-point lead,71-67, and hang on until the final buzzer sounded.

In the other game held at the City Sports Club Cebu, Black Arch Construction grabbed its fourth win in Group A by defeating Structure Wizards,96-70. Cielito Gelasque led Black Arch with his double-double performance of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Cairns Ragasajo had 16 markers and three assists for the Wizards which remained winless after five games in the tournament.

Meanwhile, TSO and Co. overwhelmed Tiger Roar,124-67, in Group C’s action. The victory improved TSO and Co’s record to a 4-1 (win-loss), while Tiger Roar dropped to a 1-3 (win-loss) slate.

Danilo Contado scored 30 points for TSO and Co. while Edgar Allan Perales had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the losing squad.

On the other hand, Angel Mary Pawnshop easily logged its fifth win by trouncing Bakersfield,102-75, in Group A. Targeted Ads defeated Roland O’lshoppe,87-81, in Group B.

