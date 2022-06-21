Registration for the 10th World Meeting of Families celebration still open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All is set for the Archdiocese of Cebu’s celebration of the 10th World Meeting of Families (XWMOF), which will begin on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 here in Cebu City.

Besalina Pansoy, the vice chair for the XWMOF celebration, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, told CDN Digital that more than 700 participants have already registered for the three-day archdiocesan event scheduled from June 22, 25, and 26, 2022.

“But still many are coming. Naa pay daghan nga nagregister nga wala pa namo na-encode. If God willing, muabot g’yod ta sa 1,000,” she told CDN Digital on Tuesday, June 21.

Pansoy also said that aside from venue preparations, the committee has already arranged the free accommodation and transportation to cater to participants from Cebu parishes who are far from Cebu City and those parishes which are currently financially distressed.

She said as of now, they have arranged free transportation and homestay to about 150 participants.

The XWMOF is being organized by the Archdiocese of Cebu’s Commission on Family Life in response to Pope Francis’ call for diocesan communities all over the world to participate in the World Family Congress. It will be an activity and celebration in tandem with Rome.

The XWMOF will kick off with a Eucharistic celebration at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, which will be celebrated simultaneously on all parishes in Cebu. Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is also set to preside over the celebration at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Among the activities lined up is the Archdiocesan Family Congress on Saturday, June 25, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Skyhall and on Sunday, June 26, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Barangay Lahug.

Pansoy said the activities on June 25 will be graced by Rev. Marvyn Maceda, D.D, the Vice-Chair for the Episcopal Commission on Family and Life for Visayas Region, and Rev. Midyphil Billones, D.D., the auxiliary bishop of the Archdioceses of Cebu.

READ: Archdiocese of Cebu to hold 10th World Meeting of Families celebration in Cebu

Moreover, Pansoy said though the expected number of participants for the celebration is at 1,000, she said they are still willing to accommodate onsite registration should the number of participants exceed than the expected number.

“Registration is ongoing, but if we can still accommodate onsite registration, we will. We will reserve a table for them just in case nga pwede pa ma-accommodate,” she added.

Individuals and families interested in attending the event can pre-register online, through their respective parishes, or by visiting the CFL-Cebu Office at the Archbishop’s Residence on Jakosalem St., Cebu City.

They can also call the registration committee at 0917 626 4024.

According to Pansoy, the P2,500 registration fee includes a congress ID with lanyard, a pilgrim kit, lunch and snacks for the two-day event, and transportation. A tote bag, a notebook with the congress program, and other useful information are included in the pilgrim kit.

“If family mu attend, the couple will pay P2,500 each. Then for the children zero to four years of age it is for free. For 5 years to 12 (years old) would be 50 percent (of the full registration amount),” she said.

/bmjo