Jericho Rosales’ short film ‘Basurero’ wins Best Global Film at New York-based festival

“Basurero,” a short film featuring actor Jericho Rosales, has earned another recognition, this time being named the Best Global Film at Auntyland Film Fest.

“Basurero” bagged the Grand Jury Best Global Film award at the festival held in Tribeca, New York, as seen in the film’s official Instagram page on Sunday, June 19.

“Many thanks to Auntyland Film Fest for this great honor and for screening our film at your fierce and poetic fest for women directors!” it stated.

Rosales, for his part, shared the post and congratulated the team behind the film, via his Instagram Stories, also yesterday.

“The most hardworking short ever!” he said.

According to the festival’s website, Auntyland Film Festival is a “community-driven event devoted to short films by and for diverse women and Black, Indigenous, and people of color storytellers.”

Aside from the said award, the film also previously earned a best international drama nomination in the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA). Rosales was also nominated for the best actor award in the said film festival.

“Basurero,” directed by Eileen Cabiling, was produced by Darlene Catly Malimas, Jose C. Mangual, Eva Husson and Sascha Brown Rice. The short film premiered and competed at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Rosales moved to New York last February with his wife, model-stylist Kim Jones. The actor attended acting workshops in the city, which he described as “one of his happy places.” Rosales was also chosen to headline the international action series “Sellblock,” where he will star alongside Tirso Cruz III, Cherry Pie Picache, Ronnie Lazaro, Rosanna Roces, Mon Confiado and RK Bagatsing.

RELATED STORIES

Jericho Rosales still has the charm even in his 40s

Jericho Rosales takes acting workshop in NYC

Jericho Rosales set to star in international action series ‘Sellblock’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy