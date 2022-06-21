Kryz Uy-Young pens sweet message on Sevi’s first month

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Time flies so fast!

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the Skyfam celebrated the first month of their second-born son, Sevi.

In an Instagram post, Cebuana vlogger and now a mom of two, Kryz Uy-Young shared photos of Sevi looking so adorable!

Kryz penned a simple and short greeting for Sevi on his first month.

“Happy One Month old to our baby Sevi!!! ☁️ Thank you for being such a chill and easy baby and for sleeping 6 hours straight last night (😭🙏🏼). Thank you for letting me unli smell your baby smell and for letting me shower you with kisses and snuggles!!!.”

The Skyfam is now gushing over two adorable baby boys and they are living their best lives so far.

In some photos and videos, ‘ahia’ Scott is seen checking and playing with his ‘shoti’ Sevi.

We can’t wait to see more photos and videos of Skyfam’s growing family.

