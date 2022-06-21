Pinoy Vayson bags WBC-ABC Continental light flyweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filipino boxer Jayson Vayson clinched the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council (ABC) Continental light flyweight title after beating Indian prospect Nutlai Lalbiakkima at the World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE last June 18, 2022.

Vayson scored a unanimous decision victory against Lalbiakkima as all three judges scored the bout 97-94, 97-94, and 97-93, in favor of Vayson.

With his victory, the 24-year-old Vayson of Bayugan, Agusan del Sur improves his unbeaten record to nine wins (five by knockouts) and one draw. He has yet to lose.

Meanwhile, Lalbiakkima suffered his first defeat against four wins, which were all by knockouts.

The victory for Vayson was a fitting comeback following his frustrating bout against Indonesian Tibo Monabesa, which ended in a no contest.

Earlier this month, former world title contender Arthur Villanueva also scored a big victory in Pakistan after defeating Jakpan Sangtong for the WBA Asia South bantamweight title.

