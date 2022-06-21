Apolinar vs Takei set on Aug. 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super bantamweight champion Pete “Thunder” Apolinar of Omega Boxing Gym takes on Japanese up-and-comer Yoshiki Takei on August 26, 2022 at the Korakuen Hall Tokyo, Japan.

This was confirmed by Apolinar’s promoter, Jerome Calatrava, the vice president of the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI).

However, no confirmation has been made to whether Apolinar’s title will be at stake in this fight.

Nonetheless, it will be a major test for the 27-year-old Apolinar, the pride of San Pablo City, Laguna, as he is expected to face a formidable foe in Takei.

The 25-year-old Japanese might be a newbie in the professional boxing scene, but he is a former K-1 kick boxing super bantamweight champion.

Takei is unbeaten in boxing with four wins, all by knockouts. However, his kickboxing record stands at 25-2 (win-loss). Sixteen wins were by knockouts.

Apolinar is one of the top prospects of the Cebu-based Omega Boxing Gym. He has a record of 16 wins (10 by knockouts) and two defeats.

His most recent victory was against fellow Filipino Jhunriel Ramonal. He knocked out Ramonal in the 10th round to clinch the OPBF super bantamweight title at the Flash Grand Ballroom in Paranaque City.

It was a comeback bout for Apolinar who suffered a crushing defeat in the hands of undefeated Korean prospect Jong Seon Kang last November in Korea.

