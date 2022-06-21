Fuschia Ravena shines in Santa Cruzan-inspired national costume

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Santa Cruzan is an annual tradition in the Philippines celebrated every end of May.

It serves as a culminating activity of the celebration of Flores de Mayo.

What better way to promote our rich culture than to make this annual tradition into a masterpiece.

Miss Queen International Philippines 2022 Fuschia Ravena wowed everyone with her Santa Cruzan-inspired national costume during the national costume competition of Miss Queen International 2022 on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Thailand.

In bright colors of gold, orange, yellow, and a dash of red and black, Ravena stood out from the competition.

“This is the highlight of every fiesta in every barangay/barrio as everyone takes part in the foot procession with the women donning the most beautiful gowns and dresses made by the locales in the area 🌸.

The majestic arc with the cross symbolizes triumph with the red velvet curtain symbolizes royalty ❤️

The intricate details and patterns pay homage to the craftsmanship of our ancestors with the bosom flowers representing the decor of the ‘KARUSA’ (carriage) 🌸

The ornate doll is depicting the candidate herself. IT’S FUSCHIA WEARING FUSCHIA 👸,” reads her Instagram caption.

Another beauty queen is making rounds online and is making a run to bring home another crown for the Philippines.

Mabuhi ka, Fuschia!

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Fuschia Ravena honors elder LGBTQA members

Fuschia Ravena: I will use my voice to spread the message of love