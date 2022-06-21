Sitio Malingin residents ask Mayor Chan’s help in restoring power supply 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Residents of Sitio Malingin in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City are asking help from Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in restoring their power supply that was cut off during super typhoon Odette last December 2021.

“Mayor malooy ka, ibalik among kuryente,” some of the residents begged.

Power supply was cut off in their sitio (sub-village) after power lines of the Mactan Electric Company (MECO) were toppled down by the strength of super typhoon Odette last December 16, 2021.

After the typhoon, the private lot owner of the lot adjacent to the said community did not allow MECO to replace the fallen posts.

Calixto Mahusay, president of the “Birhen sa Lipa” Chapel, said that some of them were only using solar lamps and even bought generator sets so that they can have electricity.

He added that some of his neighbors were only using oil lamps in the evening. Mahusay said that this can be dangerous because it may start a fire in their community.

“Ang number one gyud namong panawagan sir ang mayor gyud, kay siya man ang ginikanan sa siyudad. Unya ikaduha ang barangay, hilabi na gyud ang tag-iya nga mosugot ba kaha siya motaod ug poste ang MECO. Kay ang MECO nag-agad raman na,” Mahusay said.

Elly Abing, a resident in the area, also said that for six months that their power supply has not been restored, they were forced to sleep outside their house since their rooms don’t have good ventilation. She said that her grandchild was even hospitalized due to dengue.

Residents said that in April, a representative of the lot owner met with them and told them that the owner only wants them to clean their surroundings and dispose of their garbage properly before they will allow MECO to restore their electricity.

But since that time, they haven’t heard anything from them anymore.

Around 200 households don’t have power in the sitio, affecting more than 400 families.

Punta Engaño Barangay Captain Crisanto Estardo also said that the lawyer of the lot owner has already agreed to come up with an agreement between the affected residents.

“Kabahin anang problemaha, maayo man ang among kasabutan. Unya mohimo kuno sila ug agreement nga papirmahan sa mga tawo. Hangtod karon wala paman gihapon,” Estardo said.

The Barangay Council has already passed a resolution, urging the lot owner to allow the entry of MECO and allow them to do some restoration works. But the owner allegedly refused to comply with this.

Chan, for his part, said that he is now coordinating with the lot owner and MECO to solve the issue.

“As far as I know, nag-istorya na karon ang MECO ug ang owner sa property para niana. So hopefully we can resolve the problem,” Chan said.

CDN Digital tried to reach out to the owner of the lot through the caretaker of the lot. The caretaker, whose name is Louie Daño, said he will ask the owner if he would want to give their side on the issue. He said he will send a text message to CDN Digital if the owner agrees.

As of this posting, the caretaker has yet to send a message to this writer.

/bmjo

