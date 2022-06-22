Rama to issue directive for return of F2F classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will be issuing a directive for the return of the face-to-face (F2F) classes for schools, colleges, and universities in the city.

The mayor already met with officials of at least ten universities and colleges here on June 20, 2022. During the meeting, they agreed that F2F classes is the way of the future.

However, the mayor asked for commitment from these schools for them to allow their teachers and students to be vaccinated.

“Bringing all vaccinated, including the children. Unsaon man na nga ang mga bata vaccinated pero ang household dili? Unsaon man na? Nya mosulod ang children sa classroom nya ang teachers dili vaccinated? Unsaon man na?” he said.

“As long as everyone is vaccinated, the COVID-19 will be manageable. We always look at the positivity rate, the critical care occupancy rate,” the mayor added.

With this, Rama said, he will be issuing an executive order to bring vaccination to the different schools here.

This way, schools will be obliged to have their students, teachers, and even parents vaccinated as one of the requirement for the reopening of F2F classes.

Furthermore, Rama said, he will also issue a directive stipulating the guidelines for the reopening of schools and universities for the F2F classes.

This guideline will allow the universities to hold 100 percent F2F provided that they follow the requirements and conditions of the city government.

“I do not need to write to CHED (Commission on Higher Education), I will issue a directive for the face-to-face classes. That will do,” he said.

