Check these red flags within you

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Red flags.

These are the signs we see around us that need attention.

Red flags help us assess a certain person or situation in our lives.

But red flags are not just seen in others and in certain situations, but also on us.

These might be some of the red flags you may want to look out for in yourself.

Seeking approval

You sometimes base your worth on somebody else’s approval, and that shouldn’t be the case. You need to stand on your own and know your worth, no matter how others see you.

Not honoring your boundaries

If you allow other people to constantly step over your boundaries, you should take a step back and guard your wall up again. Your boundaries should be your top priority, if they can’t respect them, you should.

Keeping your mouth shut

Even when you know things are not right, you keep your silence to avoid conflict. From time to time you need to speak your mind, your opinion matters too.

Saying yes all the time

Saying yes is okay, but saying it too many times and sacrificing some aspects of your life just to please others is a big no no.

Making excuses for others

You always try to see the good in them and neglect the bad things they did to you. That is adorable in some sense, but if you always make up excuses for them on how they treat you, you will end up hurting yourself.

These are just some of the red flags we may see in us. If these are your doings, it’s about time to address these to make ourselves better individuals. Not for others, but for us.

/bmjo

