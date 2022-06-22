Drew Arellano on kids playing with youngest child: ‘Kinakabahan ako’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Celebrity Drew Arellano feels like he’s going to have a mini heart attack whenever his three elder children play with their youngest sibling, Astro.

In an Instagram story posted by Iya Villania-Arellano on her Instagram account, the couple’s other child Primo is seen carrying Astro, who is less than a month old. Astro was born on June 4, 2022.

It may look like a simple bonding moment between siblings, but Primo was constantly moving while holding his little brother.

“Kinakabahan ako,” said Drew on the video while Iya was laughing as she took the video.

Drew and Iya’s first three children are Primo, Leon, and Alana. The Arellano couple make it a point to allow their elder kids to bond with their little brother Astro for good memories.

Just this Father’s Day, Iya posted a photo of Drew with Primo, Leon, and Alana all cuddled up next to him sleeping in their couch.

“Everyone’s fave guy ❤️ but we’re blessed that you belong to us ❤️ Happy Father’s Day, love @drewarellano 😘 What would we do without you?? 😆,” reads Iya’s Father’s Day greeting.

