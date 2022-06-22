Lapu-Lapu City terminates 6 employees found positive of drug use

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already terminated the six city hall employees who tested positive for illegal drug use.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Lao said that the City Administrator’s Office has already issued a memorandum confirming the termination of the employees consisting of two casuals and four job orders.

“I’ve heard that the mayor or our city administrator ang nihatag na ug memo nila terminating their employment,” Lao said.

CLOSAP has earlier conducted a drug test on June 1 and 9, to ensure a drug-free environment at the city hall.

Lao, however, said that they are still waiting for the results of the confirmatory test of the six employees which are expected to be available next week.

“Pero sa atong drug test, nag-positive man gyud sila and the confirmatory test is to determine the level of substance sa drugs nga ilang gigamit,” he added.

Lao also recommended that the employees undergo a community based-drug rehabilitation program (CBDRP) so that they can be given a chance to work again in the city hall.

Meanwhile, regarding the two employees in Barangay Pajo who tested positive for drug use in a random test on June 7, 2022, Lao said that he will leave it up to Barangay Captain Lyndel Bullos on what sanctions to be imposed against them. /rcg

