What it is like in the Arellano household

Iya Villania Arellano took to her Instagram account and shared one of the moments that unfolds in their household.

This time, she posts photos of their family crammed up in one room in their home as she and her husband Drew Arellano try and assemble a piece of furniture.

“Where the parents are, the children follow 😂 I swear we’re like magnets! They just want to be wherever we are 😂😆 and I love it!!! Even if for some reason I look more climb worthy to Leon over his papa 🙈,” captions the TV host.

In the photos, you can see the Arellano toddlers making themselves busy by clinging on to their parents who are busy making something.

But this is one of the most treasured moments every parent would keep in their memory boxes as time unfolds.

A lot of our parents can surely relate to this and would not exchange these moments for the world!

Now, we are all left to wonder what the finished product looks like.

