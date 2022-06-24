Boy with relapsed Leukemia needs urgent help

A seven-year-old boy from Brgy. Cadaruhan, Borbon, Cebu is in dire need of urgent financial help as he presses on with his fight against cancer.

Carlyle Regulus Suson was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on August 12, 2020. Two months before his diagnosis, symptoms of disease began to appear. He was experiencing recurring fever, unusual paleness, body weakness, and easy fatigability. It was also difficult for him to stand and walk. Because of these alarming symptoms, his parents sought medical help at a hospital in Sogod, Cebu. After that, he was then referred to a hospital in Cebu City where he was admitted for several days. Laboratory and diagnostic tests were performed such as complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration to determine his condition. When the results came out, it revealed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow. Despite the weakening effects of this disease, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Carlyle’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on August 20, 2020. For the purpose of achieving complete healing, a three-year treatment protocol was prescribed by his attending hematologist-oncologist. Children with this type of cancer usually face tremendous challenges and uncertainties throughout the duration of their chemotherapy. On April 2021, the maintenance phase of his treatment began. Unfortunately, after a complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration, on June 2, 2022, he was diagnosed with Relapsed ALL which refers to the return of leukemic cells in patients who have already undergone treatment for the disease. Because of that, Carlyle has to go through more intensive chemotherapy in order to treat his Relapsed ALL. The start of his new chemotherapeutic regimen began on June 6, 2022. Currently, he is on the induction phase of his treatment. His chemotherapy sessions with laboratory workups and medical procedures are very expensive. The estimated cost can reach up to P20,000 every week.

Carlyle is an active and playful boy. He loves to bike and dance too. Even at his tender age, he exhibits faith and courage. He is the first of the two siblings in the family and he is deeply loved by his parents. When asked about her wish for her son, his mother gently replied, “I wish that he will be healed completely and that his body will respond well to the treatment. I also fervently pray that God will provide bighearted individuals who will help us financially as we progress into this difficult chapter of our lives.” His father is a chef who works at a beach resort with at least P12,000 income every month. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the whole family. Indeed, his father’s salary is barely enough to supply the growing needs of his family. The costly nature and long duration of Carlyle’s chemotherapy also added a huge strain to their already-depleted finances. Truly, they are really in need of help. Thus, in order to save Carlyle’s life and sustain his ongoing treatment, his parents are humbly appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals who have the heart to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

