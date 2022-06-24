Mikael Daez on 50-day LDR with wife Megan Young: ‘I have many feelings about this!’

CEBU, Philippines — Power couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young will be in a long-distance relationship (LDR) for 50 days.

In the video on Instagram, Mikael sent off his wife Megan at the airport.

Mikael asked her if she gonna miss him. “Whatever, bye,” Megan jokingly answered.

But at the end of the video, Megan can be seen in tears while saying “Pano kung naghiwalay tayo? Ohh my God.”

Mikael said that the clip was Megan’s reaction to the same situation 2 years ago.

Mikael revealed that it would be the longest that they had been away from each other as a married couple.

Mikael said that Megan would be traveling around the world alone.

“To add some drama, by the time she comes back, I would have left already for South Korea to shoot Running Man PH. Basically, the next time you will see the duo of Bonez and Fofo together will be two months from now!” he added.

The couple will see each other again in August. Mikael admitted that he have many feelings about it.

Despite being miles away from his partner, Mikael expressed his support to Megan saying that he was excited for her to learn a lot of things on her own.

“And of course, I think she’s going to have a blast on this solo adventure.”

But Mikael also has a “mixed” feeling about being away from Megan, “We haven’t been apart from one another since this pandemic started, so to have this new status quo for the next two months is going to be interesting.”

Mikael looked forward to learning many more things, “ it’ll be a nice way to reflect on what we just went through.”

“The last feeling is a sense of intrigue for the future. Being in foreign places and new situations have always taught me so many new lessons. I wonder what we’ll get out of this one,” he continued.

Megan and Mikael got married twice in 2020 — the first one was held in Nasugbu, Batangas on January 10, and the second one in Subic, Zambales on January 25 of the same year.

