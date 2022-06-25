Cebu-Toledo Wharf Road unpassable due to collapsed road.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), has announced on Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, that motorists are temporarily prohibited to pass the road along the Cebu-Toledo Wharf Road (junction Naga-Uling Road) in Barangay Don Andres Soriano (DAS) in Toledo City, Cebu.

This is to avoid accidents after a portion of the road in the area collapsed, according to the DPWH-7.

The same announcement was also shared by the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) in its official Facebook page on Saturday, as it advised its members to be alert for possible diversion of traffic in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City.

"Gi-alerto ang mga sakop sa CT-TODA sa posibling pagdivert sa mga sakyanan paingon og Barangay Manipis. Awhag sa mga motorista magamping ug alerto kanunay sa atong dan paingon og Manipis," read a portion of its post. (The members of the CT-TODA have already been alerted for a possible diversion of vehicles heading to Barangay Manipis. We call on the motorists to be vigilant and to be always alert on the road heading to Manipis.) As of this writing, the authorities have already cordoned off the affected portion of the road.

