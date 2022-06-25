RDC-7 to support, help update DTI-7’s eFactbook, digital source of info for investors

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 25,2022 - 04:50 PM
This is the front page of the 2020 economic factbook of Central Visayas that has been prepared by the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas. | photo from DTI-7 website

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Central Visayas Regional Development Council (RDC-7), during its Second Quarter Full Council Meeting last June 23, 2022, have agreed to support the dissemination and regular updating of the eFactbook or the economic factbook prepared by the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7),

Virgilio Brigido Espeleta, chairman of the Economic Development Committee (EDC) which presented the relevant resolution before the RDC-7, said the eFactbook, a digital publication and one-stop source of information for investors and entrepreneurs, had been presented to them by the DTI, during the Committee’s meeting last May 19.

The officials and members of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas during their full council meeting this month agree to help update the Department of Trade and Industry's Economic Factbook of Central Visayas or eFactbook, which contains digital information about the region for investors. | Wenilyn Sabalo

The eFactbook, he said, contained information such as profile of Central Visayas provinces, economic statistics, competitive index scores of cities and municipalities, data on infrastructure and facilities, manpower, and talent available, trade and investment statistics, indicative costs of doing business, and other economic indicators.

“The EDC found the eFactbook to be a useful resource for dissemination to all stakeholders in the region and that the data contained there should be regularly updated given the publication’s utility,” he said.

He said the data sources of the eFactbook included the various regional line agencies (RLAs), local government units (LGUs), utility companies, and private sector partners.

With this, the RDC-7 unanimously agreed to endorse the EDC’s resolution which also enjoins RLAs, LGUs, chambers of commerce in Central Visayas, and utility companies to regularly provide updated data to the DTI-7 for the eFactbook updating.

