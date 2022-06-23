RDC-7 endorses resolution to curb 4Ps card pawning

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) is set to request the National Advisory Council (NAC) to recommend to the “Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program” (4Ps) Oversight Committee to study the need for remedial legislation providing penalties for individuals and corporate entities that will accept 4Ps cards as loan collaterals.

This was after the RDC-7 approved for endorsement of a resolution proposed by its Social Development Committee (SDC) during its Second Quarter Full Council Meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

4Ps is the national poverty reduction strategy and a human capital development investment program that provides conditional cash grant transfers to poor households to improve the health, nutrition, and education aspect of their lives.

The program was institutionalized in 2019 by virtue of Republic Act 11310, which was implemented through the DSWD.

According to the SDC, co-chaired by Rebecca Geamala, Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) director, they noted a high case of 4Ps cash card pawning over the last five years.

“Data from DSWD-7 showed that there are 1,000 reported cases of pawned cash cards from the year 2017 to 2022, and the actual number of reported cases related to pawning may be higher,” the SDC said.

It said that if this act remained unchecked, the pawning of cash cards will “adversely affect” the achievement of the program’s goal of improving health, nutrition, and education aspects of the lives of the beneficiaries.

The agency defined pawning as an act of giving the 4Ps ID, card, and/or oath of commitment to a loan financier or loan shark as collateral or security for money borrowed or a credit on items or goods.

The SDC said while there are already sanctions for household beneficiaries found guilty of using their 4Ps cash cards incorrectly, there are still no laws or policies that sanction individuals or organizations which accept cash cards as loan collateral.

The NAC is the program policy-making body of the 4Ps which is tasked to formulate and recommend policies and strategies that would enhance the program’s implementation. /rcg

