Mitsubishi expects more car sales as economy recovers

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) said on Friday that the company anticipates higher automotive sales towards the remainder of 2022 and in the year after with the global and local economy recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

In an interview with reporters, MMPC President and CEO Takeshi Hara forecasted a 10-20% growth in car sales in the Philippine market in the next two years. This is a positive outlook given by the company, considering that sales have been down in recent years due to the pandemic.

The MMPC executive recently visited Cebu for Mitsubishi’s Reimagine Your Ride Test Drive which ran from June 24-26 in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Hara cited a number of reasons for this renewed confidence, including the global economic rebound and pent-up demand from consumers. They also expect to benefit from the introduction of new car models as well as the expansion of Mitsubishi outlets in the near future.

However, he remains cautious about potential risks that could affect the automotive market, such as the low supply of semiconductors and chips which has been an issue in recent years due to supply chain disruptions since the pandemic.

Nonetheless, with economies beginning to open up, MMPC is optimistic about increased sales, including Cebu, its second-biggest market after Metro Manila.

“Needless to say, Cebu is a very important market because of the number of the population and the great dealers we have that are groomed to expand our business,” the Japanese executive said.

Test Drive

Together with its Cebu dealer Fast Autoworld Philippines Corporation (FAPC), MMPC organized its second leg of Reimagine Your Ride Test Drive over the weekend where Cebuanos were treated to the brand’s entire range of models, most especially the newest Xpander model, as well as discounts and branded merchandise.

Alongside its latest 2022 Xpander, the Mirage G4, L300, Montero Sport, and Strada Athlete were made available for a free test drive in a man-made obstacle course so customers and car enthusiasts can get behind the wheel and experience the strong performance and features of the Mitsubishi vehicles.

“When we launched the New Xpander a month ago, it doubled as an opportunity for us to reawaken the love of Filipinos for adventure and road trips through this ride-and-drive series…We are excited for more locals to meet the latest version of the Xpander,” said the MMPC president.

Xpander is currently the best-selling MPV in the country. Now having a restyled exterior and signature T-shape lights, the seven-seater Xpander boasts of segment-leading 225-mm ground clearance and cruise control. In addition, is its sizeable cabin space whether with passengers on board the second and third rows or cargo at the flattened deck when seats are folded.

On the inside, the new Xpander’s dashboard has been fully enhanced including soft-touch materials and a 7-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA-3), with a backing-up camera, Apple Car Play, and Android Auto. Under the body, the steering mechanism and suspension have also been optimized for more comfort and as a complement to its fuel-saving 1.5 MIVEC automatic transmission engine.

