Cebeco II to also impose power rate hike

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Consumers in northern Cebu province should brace for an increase in their electricity bills for June.

The Cebu Electric Cooperative II (Cebeco II) recently announced that they would be updating power rates effective this month.

Cebeco II, in a statement published on social media, disclosed that power rates for household consumers using up to 100 kilowatt-hours (kwh) will rise from P14.61 per kwh to P15.15 per kwh.

The same thing goes for low-voltage consumers and higher-voltage consumers.

Low-voltage customers can expect their power rates to slightly increase, from P14.33 per kwh to P14.81 per kwh.

Higher voltage consumers, who consume at least 270,100 kwh and 1,070 kW, should also brace for an increase in their power rates – from P12.42 per kwh to P12.80 per kwh, and from P368.17 per kW to P441.61 per kW.

The rise in power rates was due to increased generation charges, Cebeco II pointed out.

“(Generation charges kay) ang bayad para sa pagmugna ug kuryente sa mga generators ug apil ang gipalit gikan sa merkado (ang tanan electric coop gimanduan nga dunay exposure sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market or WESM),” Cebeco II explained.

The power distributor sources its energy from coal power plants.

While Cebeco II did not verbally elaborate as to why generation charges have slightly increased, it can be recalled that other energy distributing firms in Cebu have also imposed power rate hikes in their respective jurisdictions.

This development is due to soaring prices of fuel and coal, an offshoot of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Cebeco II covers all localities in north Cebu – Bogo City, Danao City, and the towns of Compostela, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, San Remigio, San Remigio, Medellin, and Daanbantayan.

RELATED STORIES

Due to rising fuel costs, Cebeco III imposes power rate hike

Consumers told: Brace for increase in energy consumption rates

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy