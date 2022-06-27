Cebuano Rojan Montemayor is FEU bound

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano basketball phenom Rojan Montemayor announced that he is officially joining the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) basketball wars.

The 21-year-old Montemayor from Alegria, Cebu, showcased his skills in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-under tournament, where he emerged as the finals MVP while playing for the champions Consolacion Sarok Weavers.

His performance in the PSL 12-under captured scouts’ attention after he averaged double-double numbers of 12.2 points and 14 rebounds.

Montemayor already played in the UAAP in 2019 for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tiger Cubs, but it was not until the PSL 21-under tournament where he showcased his true potential.

“First of all, I give Glory to God nga iyaha ko gibutang sa position to showcase my basketball skills, especially in the UAAP. I’m looking forward to the challenges,” said the 6-foot-2 Montemayor, who helped tow the Sarok Weavers to the PSL 21-under title last May.

“It’s an honor to be recruited by the FEU Tamaraws, considering nakita nila akong potential and how I can help the team. FEU is known to have many products that are now playing in the PBA. Hopefully, I can also leave a mark with the team and follow the footsteps of those guys,” he added.

Montemayor also thanked one of his coaches from the Sarok Weavers, Paul Alelu Flores, who is also an FEU alum. Montemayor said that Flores serves as one of his mentors in preparing for his recruitment process, including his stint in the PSL. He also thanked his former head coach Kareem Alocillo and Lee Mhar Dahil, who guided him in his journey.

“I am ready to show what I can bring to the table. I want to play in my main position as a forward and small forward. In addition, gusto nako ma improve sad nako akong defense para mahimo kong elite on both ends of the floor,” said Montemayor, who is taking up Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Science.

