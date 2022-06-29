CLI donates socialized housing building to Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A private developer has donated a P100 million mid-rise socialized housing building for fire victims in Mandaue City.

On Wednesday, June 29, Cebu Land Masters Inc. (CLI) and the Mandaue City Government signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the construction of the building.

At the same time, CLI and the city government have broken ground on the Tipolo Residences Building 4 in sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo.

The 90-unit tower 4 of the Tipolo Residences is expected to be completed in 18 months. Each unit will have a gross floor area of 24.79 square meters.

CLI will apply active and passive design features to the project. All units will have a sufficient amount of daylight to reduce energy use.

Moreover, the ground floor units and common area spaces are lifted to allow cross ventilation. A large self-watering green wall will also be integrated to provide cooling.

The socialized housing building is CLI’s compliance with the balanced housing program of the national government. It is in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Lawyer Johnbee Biton, head of the city’s Housing Urban and Development Office, said the 90 beneficiaries of the Building 4 are victims of the 2019 Tipolo fire and the 2016 Guizo and Mantuyong fire who are temporarily residing inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

Building 4 is one of the five buildings in the Tipolo Residences, the city’s housing project.

Building 1 will be constructed by the city government with a budget of P160 million. Biton said the construction of the 80-unit building is ongoing.

Norma Garbo, one of the beneficiaries of building 4 is very happy that they will be having their own homes soon.

However, Charlyn Ybas, 41, and Arcenia Ramiso, 64, victims of the 2016 Tipolo fire, are a bit worried as they were not included in batches 1 and 2 for building 1 and 4. They hope that they will be given a home.

Biton explained that the five-building housing project will accommodate a total of 530 families although he said, they are still finding additional funding or developers for the other three buildings.

“If included sila sa 530 na identify nato beforehand paabot lang, natagaan manggyud. Atoang gi first in, first out ang una nato’ng na validate,” said Biton. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Lapu-Lapu City to build 5K socialized housing units

Mandaue allocates P160M for construction of housing project for 2019 Tipolo fire victims

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy