Cebu City Council passes P1.2B Supplemental Budget on last session

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 15th Cebu City Council has passed the P1.2 Supplemental Budget No. 2 right on their last regular session before they permanently adjourned today, June 29, 2022.

The council passed on a divided house the budget that would allocate funds for the senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the honoraria for job order employees, doctors, nurses, and barangay health workers.

Incoming Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who heads the committee on budget and finance, said that it was necessary for the budget to be passed on the last session day.

“And budget nga na allocate sa mga departments is kutob ra sa June 2022, dili man pud mahimo nga walay sweldo atong mga doctors and nurses sa vaccination sites ig July. The budget could not wait,” said Garcia.

This urgency of the budget was met with objections from the minority floor led by minority floor leader, Councilor Nestor Archival.

Archival and fellow minority Councilors Alvin Dizon, Leah Japson, and Joy Young said that the budget seemed to be hastened so that it will be passed during the 15th Council.

“Nganong nagdali-dali man ta? There are so many things we need to look into labi na sa source of funds,” said Archival.

Sangguniang Panglungsod Cebu City Federation President, Councilor Jessica Resch abstained from voting for the budget.

Despite the objections, the majority floor passed the budget before the council adjourned.

The bulk of the budget is the P154 million allocated to the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) for the daycare teachers, PWDs, and other assistance such as hospital assistance, and medicines.

Another bulk of the budget goes to the Department of Public Services (DPS) for garbage management with allocated funds of P125 million.

This includes P16 million for the tipping fee, P51 million for garbage disposal, and P49 million for garbage collection. /rcg

