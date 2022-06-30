Boy with leukemia pleads for urgent help

An eight-year-old boy from Brgy. Bunga Mar, Jagna, Bohol is fervently pleading for urgent financial help to boost his fighting chance against cancer.

Shan Marie Denelle Madrona was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on January 31, 2022. Ten months before this unexpected diagnosis, he started to exhibit bruises on his skin. On November 26, 2021, he had recurring fever and unusual paleness that brought him to the outpatient department of a hospital in Jagna. Because his symptoms persisted, he was referred to a hospital in Tagbiliran City where he was admitted immediately. While at the hospital, he also received blood transfusions. CT scan, complete blood count, and bone marrow aspiration were carried out and the results confirmed his diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This terrifying disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build-up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its detrimental effects on the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Shan Marie Denelle’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on February 2, 2022. His attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for three years in order to completely eradicate leukemic cells. Indeed, the long duration and expensive nature of the treatment are too much to bear for the child and his parents. He is now currently on the Delayed Intensification I phase of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy together with his regular laboratory workups and medical procedures come at a high cost. It is estimated to reach up to P98,500 every month.

“Shan-Shan,” as he is fondly called by his family, is a goodhearted boy who is also very sweet and thoughtful. He is also described as a smart and prayerful child. His hobbies include playing, coloring, and reading. As the third child of the four siblings, his family loves him profoundly. When asked about his wish for their son, his father said, “To tell you the truth, we are really struggling right now because of his health condition. Our family is facing tremendous challenges but we pray for his complete healing. We also ask for help to support his chemotherapy treatment.” His father, the sole breadwinner of the family, is a construction worker with at least P350 income per day. But since Shan-Shan’s diagnosis, he stopped working. His mother, a housewife, takes good care of the whole family. Shan-Shan’s sky-high medical expenses had already exhausted their financial resources. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Thus, in order to save Shan-Shan’s life and sustain his ongoing chemotherapy treatment, his parents are wholeheartedly pleading for financial assistance from bighearted individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

