Fuel subsidy: 957 tricycle drivers in Mandaue receive P5,000 aid

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has already distributed the first batch of the fuel subsidy to the qualified tricycle operators in the city on Thursday, June 30, at the San Roque Parish Gym in Barangay Subangdaku this city.

A total of 957 qualified tricycle drivers and operators were able to receive the P5,000 assistance from the city government. They are from route zones 1 to 4.

Among those, who received the subsidy, were Domy Delica and Anghel Colina.

The operator-drivers said that the financial assistance would be a big help because the prices of fuel continued to increase as well as the basic commodities.

They said that for the past weeks, they just earned about P300 to P500 daily.

Currently, the fuel prices are around P92 per liter for diesel, P87 for gasoline, and about P92 per liter for kerosene.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said others, who were not able to receive the subsidy today, would need not worry as there would still be another batch.

However, they should comply with all the requirements needed such as a franchise among others.

“Yes, definitely (2nd batch). Atoa gyud paningkamutan kay kita nakasabot nga usa ni sa sektor nga grabe (naapektuhan). Usa ni sa paghatag og alibyo sa problema nga giatubang sa atoang mga drivers and operators,” said Cortes.

(Yes, definitely (there will be a 2nd batch). We will do our best because we understand that this is one of the sectors that has been hit (seriously affected). This is one way of easing their problem that our drivers and operators are facing.)

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation, said there are 2,545 tricycle franchises in the city.

RELATED STORIES

Tricycle drivers in Mandaue City set to receive P5,000 fuel subsidy

Mandaue mayor makes call for support for BBM admin; some individuals share their hopes for new gov’t

Oil prices going up again on June 28

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy