Cordova: Bare mayor’s office prompts new mayor to order inventory of town property

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor-elect Cesar “Didoy” Suan has officially assumed the post on Thursday noon, June 30, 2022, but what greeted him at the mayor’s office made him decide to order an inventory of property of municipality.

“Automatic na nga magtan-aw ta sa tanan nga mga gamit sa LGU,” Suan said as he shook his head after seeing the bare Mayor’s office at the municipal hall.

(It is automatic that we will look after all the things in the LGU.)

Suan, together with his allies and supporters, headed to the municipal hall to visit the mayor’s office.

But what greeted them was an office bare of furniture — there was only a small table on one side.

This prompted the newly elected mayor to ask: “Where is the table?”

He was referring to the table that he and an official of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) used on Wednesday, to sign some documents.

“Gahapon nagpirma pa mi kuyog ni DILG sa lamesa diri sa mayor’s unya karon nawala man,” Suan said.

(Yesterday, we signed (documents) with DILG on the table here in the mayor’s (office) and now they are gone.)

But former Cordova Mayor Mary Therese “Teche” Sitoy-Cho, in a statement, clarified that she only took the furniture that she personaly owned.

Despite this, Suan said that he also noticed that hundreds of chairs, that could be borrowed by different barangays in their activities or events, were also missing.

Suan admitted that he was disappointed at what they had discovered.

“Human as I am, wala ko nag-expect nga ingon-ini ang nahitabo sa atong opisina kay ang ako man gung nahibaw-an nga this is a government property nga wherein, dili ka pwede nga manguha. Inig hawa nimo, imo gyud ibilin ang tanan nga property sa government,” he said.

(Human as I am, I did not expect that this would happen to our office because from what I know that this is a government property where you are not allowed to take (with you). When you leave, you should leave all the property of the government.)

Due to this, Suan will temporarily hold office in a makeshift office at the Sangguniang Bayan Session Hall.

Cordova is a 3rd class municipality of Cebu province, which is situated at the southern part of Mactan Island.

