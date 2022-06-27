Tricycle drivers in Mandaue City set to receive P5,000 fuel subsidy

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The legitimate tricycle drivers and operators here are set to receive their P5,000 fuel subsidy from the Mandaue City government from June 30 to July 1.

The distribution on June 30 will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m and only until noon on July 1 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Assistant City Treasurer Julia Ballesteros of Mandaue City said they would release over P4.7 million for 957 legitimate tricycle drivers and operators.

The 957 legitimate tricycle drivers and operators are from the four different route zones which are the Route Zone 1 (Red) travelling in Barangays Pagsabungan, Canduman, Casuntingan, Cabancalan, Maguikay, Tabok and Tingub; Route Zone 2 (Blue) or in Barangays Paknaan and Labogon; Route Zone 3 (Gray) – Alang-Alang, Ibabao, Umapad, Opao, Looc, Cambaro and Centro; Route Zone 4 (Yellow) or in Barangays Banilad, Bakilid and Tipolo.

Of the 957 beneficiaries, 168 are from Zone 1, 430 from Zone 2, 123 under Zone 3, and 233 from Zone 4.

Ballesteros said the fuel subsidy would be given because of the continuous increase in oil prices.

The city government has also distributed assistance to typhoon Odette-affected families, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

