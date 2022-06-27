DISTRIBUTION OF AID ON JUNE 30, JULY 1

Tricycle drivers in Mandaue City set to receive P5,000 fuel subsidy

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 27,2022 - 06:12 PM
Legitimate tricycle drivers in Mandaue City will receive their P5,000 fuel subsidy from the city government on June 30 and July 1. In photo are tricycles at their parking area waiting for their turn to ferry passengers in Mandaue City. | Mary Rose Sagarino

Tricycle drivers wait at their parking area for their turn to ferry passengers in Mandaue City in this May 2022 photo. | CDN Digital File Photo (Mary Rose Sagarino)

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The legitimate tricycle drivers and operators here are set to receive their P5,000 fuel subsidy from the Mandaue City government from June 30 to July 1.

The distribution on June 30 will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m and only until noon on July 1 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Assistant City Treasurer Julia Ballesteros of Mandaue City said they would release over P4.7 million for 957 legitimate tricycle drivers and operators.

The 957 legitimate tricycle drivers and operators are from the four different route zones which are the Route Zone 1 (Red) travelling in Barangays Pagsabungan, Canduman, Casuntingan, Cabancalan, Maguikay, Tabok and Tingub; Route Zone 2 (Blue) or in Barangays Paknaan and Labogon; Route Zone 3 (Gray) – Alang-Alang, Ibabao, Umapad, Opao, Looc, Cambaro and Centro; Route Zone 4 (Yellow) or in Barangays Banilad, Bakilid and Tipolo.

Of the 957 beneficiaries, 168 are from Zone 1, 430 from Zone 2, 123 under Zone 3, and 233 from Zone 4.

Ballesteros said the fuel subsidy would be given because of the continuous increase in oil prices.

The city government has also distributed assistance to typhoon Odette-affected families, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

/dbs

