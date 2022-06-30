Mandaue mayor makes call for support for BBM admin; some individuals share their hopes for new gov’t

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes is encouraging Filipinos to support the new administration despite one’s political affiliations and colors.

Cortes made the call for support after former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was sworn into office today, June 30, to become the 17th President of the Philippines.

Cortes said the support from the Filipinos would be important for the country to recover from the crisis that it was experiencing right now.

“The people have spoken, si president BBM gipadaug. Dako na kaayog economic impact sa COVID (sa) tanan, ug naligid pa ta, naa tas kinaubsan, and the way to succeed is for all of us to work together as one. We need to support this administration. We need to unify to recover. Set aside political colors and affiliations,” said Cortes as he explains his call for support for the new administration.

(The people have spoken, President BBM won. COVID-19 has a huge economic impact on us all, and we also fell down, we are at our lowest, and the way to succeed is for all of us to work together as one. We need to support this administration. We need to unifty to recover. Set aside political colors and affiliations.)

Cortes said he believed that Marcos was sincere with his desire to unify the Filipinos.

The tricities of Cebu – Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Cebu – with the Cebu provincial government backed up the tandem of Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte during the May 9 elections, in which they won by a landslide in Cebu.

Marcos assumed as the 17th president of the Philippines on noon, today, June 30, 2022 at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.

Hopes and Wishes

While Mandaue Mayor Cortes made his call for support for the new government, some individuals from different sectors hoped and wished the new administration could address the different sectors’ problems.

Alan Fruta, a tricycle driver and operator, and a supporter of the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte tandem, said he hoped that the tandem’s promises would be implemented, especially the P20-per-kilo price of rice.

Fruta said that if it would happen, it would be very helpful especially for the poor.

“Nanghinaot ko nga katung ila’ng saad matuman to…mas maayo nga mubalik og P20 ang bugas (kilo),” said Fruta.

(I am hoping that what they promised will be fulfilled…it would be good that the P20 (per kilo) of rice will be back.)

Fruta said that he also wished that the prices of fuel especially gasoline would decrease.

Domy Delica, another tricycle driver, said that they were very affected by the continuous increase of fuel not just because they were tricycle drivers but also the prices of basic commodities had also increased.

“Mahal na gyud kaayong gasoline. Unta masulbad ning problema sa gasolina. Unta mao ni mauna (solve) kay apil man ang basic nga palitunon saka,” said Delica.

(Gasoline had really become expensive. It would be good if this problem about the gasoline prices would be solved. It would be good if this would be the first one (problem to be solved) because this had affected the basic commoditions which had also increased.)

Fruta and Delica received a P5,000 fuel subsidy from the city government today.

Marvin Quilaquil, a teacher in Labogon National High School here, said he hoped that education would be given a priority and that teachers’ salaries would increase.

Charlyn Ybas and Arcenia Ramiso victims of the 2019 Tipolo fire here said they hoped that Marcos’ administration would promote socialized housing.

Ybas and her family are temporarily residing inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

