Cebu City Jail personnel mark BJMP day by planting 100 seedlings of trees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory celebrated the 31st anniversary of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) by planting 100 seedlings in Osmeña Shrine in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City today, July 1.

Some 36 jail officers and their staff and personnel from the Cebu City Agriculture Office participated in the tree planting activity where they planted 50 seedlings of tamarind and 50 seedlings of mahogany at the Osmeña Shrine.

Tree planting is among the city jail’s advocacy in keeping their rapport with the community and also protecting and taking care of the environment.

Aside from that, the jail personnel also had a clean-up drive in the area where they collected six sacks of trash at the site.

Jail Officer (JO3) Blanche Bation of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory said that this activity was also their way of letting the community know that the city jail was not only on safekeeping the inmates but also with the environment.

“We want to remain steadfast in our advocacy for environmental protection and sustainability. The community also needs to know that we are not just about the safekeeping of PDL, but we also care for the environment. AMUMA Alang sa Kalikupan is our banner for this advocacy,” Bation said.

