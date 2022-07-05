Jealousy eyed as motive in killing of man in Consolacion

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police believed that jealousy was what pushed a 38-year-old man to kill a 40-year-old man, who was the boyfriend of the attacker’s former live-in partner.

Ranilo Goc-ong of Liloan town died of multiple stab wounds in his body, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Colipano, officer-in-charge of Consolacion Police Station.

Goc-ong’s girlfriend, Christel Mae Bacus, was also wounded in the attack in East Binabag, Barangay Tayud in Consolacion town at past 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Bacus was stabbed in the stomach by his former live in partner, Norwel Cabaña, 38, said Lieutenant Colonel Colipano.

Colipano said that they were still pursuing the suspect, Cabaña, who remained at large as of this posting.

Initial investigation showed that both victims were heading to Liloan town on a motorcycle driven by Goc-ong, where Goc-ong’s residence was located.

When they reached East Binabag, Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town, Cabaña allegedly blocked the motorcycle of the victims, prompting them to stop.

It was then that Cabaña allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Goc-ong and Bacus.

Cabaña then fled after the attack.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Ramon Chinel, desk officer of the Consolacion Police Station, for his part, said that the suspect was armed with a kitchen knife, which he used to attack the victims.

Chinel also said that they also found out that Cabaña and Bacus were already separated for quite a while now.

Chinel, however, said that he did not know how really long ago that was.

