Offsite voter registration centers now open in 16 Cebu localities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections in Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu) has opened satellite registration centers in several localities here for those who want to cast their ballots in the December barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Voter registration for the village and SK polls began last Monday, July 4.

Based on Comelec-Cebu’s data, they have launched offsite voter registration centers in at least 16 towns and component cities in Cebu province.

Below is the list of Comelec-Cebu’s satellite registration centers and their locations.

Talisay City – Starmall, Lawaan I Minglanilla – Belmont One Mall, Calajoan Alcoy – Pugalo Barangay Hall, Atabay Barangay Hall, Daan Lungsod Barangay Hall, Nug-as Barangay Hall Asturias – San Roque Barangay Hall, Owak Barangay Hall Barili – Mantayupan Covered Court Tabogon – Identified Basketball Courts Tabuelan – Tabuelan Health Center, Tabuelan Municipal Hall Compostela – Identified Barangay Halls Liloan – Identified Barangay Halls Poro – Identified Barangay Halls San Francisco – Identified Barangay Halls Tudela – Identified Barangay Halls Danao City – Identified Barangay Halls Consolacion – Identified Barangay Halls Alcantara – Identified Covered Courts and Barangay Halls Malabuyoc – Identified Covered Courts and Barangay Halls

Comelec-Cebu, on the other hand, clarified that their local election offices will continue to accommodate voter applications.

The Barangay and SK Elections are scheduled to take place this December 5.

RELATED STORIES

Comelec: Barangay, SK polls to push through in December unless new law is passed

Comelec Cebu City to hold voters registration in malls

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy