Offsite voter registration centers now open in 16 Cebu localities

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 06,2022 - 08:43 AM

A Cebu City resident casts her vote during the 2013 barangay elections. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections in Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu) has opened satellite registration centers in several localities here for those who want to cast their ballots in the December barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Voter registration for the village and SK polls began last Monday, July 4. 

Based on Comelec-Cebu’s data, they have launched offsite voter registration centers in at least 16 towns and component cities in Cebu province. 

Below is the list of Comelec-Cebu’s satellite registration centers and their locations.

  1. Talisay City – Starmall, Lawaan I
  2. Minglanilla – Belmont One Mall, Calajoan
  3. Alcoy – Pugalo Barangay Hall, Atabay Barangay Hall, Daan Lungsod Barangay Hall, Nug-as Barangay Hall
  4. Asturias – San Roque Barangay Hall, Owak Barangay Hall
  5. Barili – Mantayupan Covered Court
  6. Tabogon – Identified Basketball Courts
  7. Tabuelan – Tabuelan Health Center, Tabuelan Municipal Hall
  8. Compostela – Identified Barangay Halls
  9. Liloan – Identified Barangay Halls
  10. Poro – Identified Barangay Halls
  11. San Francisco – Identified Barangay Halls
  12. Tudela – Identified Barangay Halls
  13. Danao City – Identified Barangay Halls
  14. Consolacion – Identified Barangay Halls
  15. Alcantara – Identified Covered Courts and Barangay Halls
  16. Malabuyoc – Identified Covered Courts and Barangay Halls

Comelec-Cebu, on the other hand, clarified that their local election offices will continue to accommodate voter applications. 

The Barangay and SK Elections are scheduled to take place this December 5.

RELATED STORIES

Comelec: Barangay, SK polls to push through in December unless new law is passed

Comelec Cebu City to hold voters registration in malls

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Barangay and SK elections, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, COMELEC Cebu, Voter Registration

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.