Offsite voter registration centers now open in 16 Cebu localities
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections in Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu) has opened satellite registration centers in several localities here for those who want to cast their ballots in the December barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.
Voter registration for the village and SK polls began last Monday, July 4.
Based on Comelec-Cebu’s data, they have launched offsite voter registration centers in at least 16 towns and component cities in Cebu province.
Below is the list of Comelec-Cebu’s satellite registration centers and their locations.
- Talisay City – Starmall, Lawaan I
- Minglanilla – Belmont One Mall, Calajoan
- Alcoy – Pugalo Barangay Hall, Atabay Barangay Hall, Daan Lungsod Barangay Hall, Nug-as Barangay Hall
- Asturias – San Roque Barangay Hall, Owak Barangay Hall
- Barili – Mantayupan Covered Court
- Tabogon – Identified Basketball Courts
- Tabuelan – Tabuelan Health Center, Tabuelan Municipal Hall
- Compostela – Identified Barangay Halls
- Liloan – Identified Barangay Halls
- Poro – Identified Barangay Halls
- San Francisco – Identified Barangay Halls
- Tudela – Identified Barangay Halls
- Danao City – Identified Barangay Halls
- Consolacion – Identified Barangay Halls
- Alcantara – Identified Covered Courts and Barangay Halls
- Malabuyoc – Identified Covered Courts and Barangay Halls
Comelec-Cebu, on the other hand, clarified that their local election offices will continue to accommodate voter applications.
The Barangay and SK Elections are scheduled to take place this December 5.
