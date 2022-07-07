PCOO renamed to Office of Press Secretary, Office of Pres’l Spokesperson repealed

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the renaming of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to the Office of Press Secretary (OPS) and the abolition of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson.

Marcos Jr. issued the order through Executive Order No. 2, signed by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez. The order is dated June 30, 2022, but was only obtained by the media on Thursday, July 7.

“Now, therefore, I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by existing laws, do hereby order the following: The PCOO is hereby re-organized and renamed as the Office of the Press Secretary which shall be headed by a Press Secretary,” the executive order reads.

Marcos Jr. earlier appointed lawyer-vlogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles as press secretary. Cruz-Angeles has so far conducted several press briefings but earlier stressed that she is a “press secretary” and not Marcos Jr.’s spokesperson.

The order likewise abolishes the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, previously occupied by lawyer Harry Roque under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The Office of the Presidential Spokesperson is hereby abolished, and all its permanent personnel, equipment, and functions are transferred to the OPS,” the executive order states.

