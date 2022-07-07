Bongbong Marcos’ first order: Abolish PACC, Office of Cabinet Secretary

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has issued his first order as the country’s top leader: abolish the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

The directive is contained in Executive Order No. 1 signed by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, a copy of which was shared with the media on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Under the EO, the Office of the President would be reorganized including its immediate offices and agencies, particularly dissolving the PACC and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

“Now, therefore, I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby order: The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is hereby abolished and its jurisdiction, powers and functions shall be transferred to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs,” the executive order reads.

“The Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs shall make recommendations on matters requiring its action, to the Executive Secretary for approval, adoption or modification by the President,” it also states.

READ MORE:

Bongbong Marcos holds first Cabinet meeting

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy