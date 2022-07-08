Cebu to experience intermittent rains over the weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will continue to experience intermittent rains with chances of heavy rains over the weekend due to the Southwest Monsoon or locally known as “Habagat,” which is the current prevailing weather system in the country.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan, said the island of Cebu will experience a mostly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday, July 8, 2022 until Saturday, July 9, 2022.

He, however, said there will be short periods of sunny weather this weekend.

“So ang atong weather condition today, in Cebu, Central Visayas, until this weekend is mostly cloudy to cloudy and naa gihapon ang mga pag-uwan kining mga rainshowers and thunderstorms and occasional heavy rains but with a break, or sunny period,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Friday, July 8.

Moreover, Eclarino said they are currently monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) that developed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early morning on Friday.

He said that as of 3:00 AM on Friday, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 835 km East of Davao City.

“So far, within 24 hours, less ang chance pa kining madevelop as bagyo, but onwards after 24 hours, and nakita nato ang mga models nga naay chance na maging bagyo kini diri na sulod sa atong Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

Eclarino said that based on their initial assessment, the LPA currently has no direct effect in the Visayas, but it will enhance the Habagat contributing to the rainy weather this weekend, as its indirect effect to the weather experienced in the Visayas.

Meanwhile, the Pagasa stationed in Mactan recorded 20.8 millimeters (mm) of rain on Thursday, July 7 and 15.8 mm of rain on Wednesday, July 6.

This is equivalent to 183,000 drums of rain per square kilometer, as every one mm of rain is equivalent to 5,000 drums or barrels of rain per square kilometer.