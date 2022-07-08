Cebu City DVMF wants police to undergo animal welfare training

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) is hoping that policemen can be trained for animal welfare as they push for animal welfare desks in the police stations.

The DVMF recently welcomed the formation of an animal welfare committee in the City Council.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, acting city veterinarian, said that Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia had informed them of the newly formed animal welfare committee that would oversee legislation in the preservation and care of animals.

Maribojoc said this would be a huge step towards an animal-friendly city as the Cebu City DVMF truly hoped that violence against animals especially stray dogs and cats would be eradicated in the community.

“Good thing gyod siya. Plan namo nga ipapropose nga ang mga police ipaundergo og animal welfare training. Aside sa women and children’s desk, naa na pud tay, hopefully, animal welfare desk sa mga police station,” said Maribojoc.

(This is a good thing. We plan to propose that the police would undergo animal welfare training. Aside to the women and children’s desk, we will have, hopefully, an animal welfare desk in the police stations.)

The DVMF said they wished for people to be able to report animal abuse easily to the police through the animal welfare desk.

After all, the Animal Welfare Act provides the law that protects all sentient animals from inhumane treatment.

“Duna tay mga balaod nga nagpaligon sa proteksyon sa atong mga hayop pero karon lisod kaayo mofile og kaso ug gasto. Makatabang gyod ni ang animal welfare desk,” said Maribojoc.

(We have a law that strengthens the protection of our animals but for now it is very difficult to file a case and the cost for that. Having an animal welfare desk will really be a big help.)

If the City Council pushes for the animal welfare desk, the DVMF said some police stations would be made pilot stations.

This call for the better treatment of animals comes a week before the city is set to celebrate the National Asong Pinoy Day.

