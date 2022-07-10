Quiot fire victims to receive cash aid from Cebu City government

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Victims of the July 7 fire that hit Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City will soon receive financial assistance from the Cebu City government.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a social media post on Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022, announced that several department heads of the city visited the fire site in Barangay Quiot on Saturday, July 9, to check on the current situation of the fire victims and to discuss some important matters including the assistance that the city would provide to the affected individuals.

Garcia said based on their meeting, they agreed to provide P20,000 financial assistance from the city government to all structure owners, whose houses or properties were fully or partially destroyed by the fire, and P10,000 cash aid to affected renters and sharers.

Barangay Quiot, he said, also pledged to give P3,000 financial assistance for all affected households.

Garcia said that a massive cleanup on the site was also scheduled on Sunday, July 10.

Garcia said the budget for the financial assistance would be deliberated and approved either through a special session on Monday, July 11, or via regular session on Wednesday , July 13, 2022.

The Thursday morning fire that hit Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Quiot on July 7, razed at least 50 houses. The property damage is estimated to be at P1,875,000.

READ: Quiot fire razes 50 houses, damage to property pegged at almost P2M

The vice mayor then urged the affected residents to temporarily evacuate on the designated evacuation sites prepared by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), while the fire site was still being cleared.

“Pabilin nga magmatngon ang tanan sa kahimtang sa panahon. Wala unay re-building sa mga kabalayan unless mainspect sa OBO (Office of the Building Official) ug CDRRMO ang area for safety,” he said.

(We urge everyone to remain vigilant on the situation of the weather. There will be no re-building of the houses unless these had been inspected for safety by the OBO (Office of the Building Official) and the area by the CDRRMO.)

Garcia said the Department of Social Welfare and Development Services (DSWS) immediately provided in-kind assistance to the victims after the incident. Some volunteers also organzied feeding programs especially for the affected children and elderly.

RELATED STORIES

Quiot fire razes 50 houses, damage to property pegged at almost P2M

Electrical mishap possible cause of P175M warehouse fire in Liloan, Cebu

Saturday afternoon fire hits DOLE-7 building

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy