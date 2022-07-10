Nadine Lustre on her life status: I’m rich because I’m contented

CEBU, Philippines — Presented as a lovely and even a vital attitude, contentment, became an incredibly high ideal, for actress like Nadine Lustre.

Lustre speaks about how she has been focusing on genuinely entering a state of mindfulness so that she can enjoy everything that comes her way and find joy wherever she can, even though it may be too much to ask in general.

In an interview with TV host and publicist Boy Abunda, Abunda made a query regarding Nadine Lustre’s wealth when he had her as guest in The Boy Abunda Talk Channel – YouTube.

“I’m rich because I’m contented. I count my blessings. It’s just understanding that what you have now is all that you need in life,” said Lustre.

Given that the surroundings she is in provide a wealth of fertile ideas to begin with, Lustre chose to explore her hidden talent for storytelling through her songs.

Perhaps, there is no place for failure considering her joyous situation with her lover Christophe Bariou.

This was possibly the first time we witnessed Nadine bragging about how her personal life appeared to be going exactly as planned.

In the context of life, it could sound cliché but Nadine proved that “CONTENTMENT” is all you really need in life despite all the encouraging remarks that were directed at us.

